As Frederick County hit 300 deaths related to COVID-19, Maryland marked the halfway point of getting at least one shot into every resident.
In the county, there have been 19,088 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began — up from 18,742 the week prior — and 300 deaths, an increase of four from one week ago, as of Sunday’s reporting. Maryland had confirmed 436,028 cases and 8,376 deaths.
About 52.9 percent of adult Marylanders have received at least one shot, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Sunday, up from 48.2 percent one week prior.
Frederick County’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 6.2 percent Sunday, up from 5.5 percent the week before, the county’s website showed. Maryland’s rate was 5.61 percent, an increase from 5.41 one week ago, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Hogan tweeted Sunday the state had reached nearly 3.9 million vaccinations. On average, 65,135 shots are going into arms each day in Maryland, he said, down from 66,195 the week prior.
Slightly more than 71,500 Frederick County residents, or 27.6 percent of the population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, up from about 62,000 in a week.
Approximately 37.7 percent, or 97,822 Frederick County residents, had received the first dose, up from 32.9 percent last week, according to Frederick County’s website.
Those that have received the second dose comprise just under 23 percent (59,488 people), up from 20 percent in one week. About 4.6 percent of Frederick County residents received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or 12,045 people, up from 3.9 percent in a week.
Most Marylanders are getting the two-shot vaccines, while 179,656 people had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of April 17, state data showed. There were 1,601,331 Maryland residents fully vaccinated, up from 1,360,748 the week prior.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.5 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 3.5 percent of deaths.
Black residents represented 10.3 percent of cases and 10.8 percent of deaths, while Black or African American people make up approximately 10.7 percent of the county’s population. Asian residents had 1.5 percent of the county’s cases and 0.6 percent of deaths, while they represent about 5 percent of the local population. White residents contracted the most cases at 52.7 percent, and 74.6 percent have died. White people make up about 80.7 percent of Frederick County.
COVID-19 patients occupied 11 intensive care unit beds and 27 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 1,252 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 388 staff and 376 residents contracted COVID-19. Ninety-two residents died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/18/us/covid-vaccine-slowing-us-demand/index.html
