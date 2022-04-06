There weren’t any coronavirus patients hospitalized in Frederick County on Monday, a milestone the community hasn’t hit since the summer.
The last time the Frederick County Health Department reported zero hospitalizations from the virus was July 10. One person was hospitalized because of the virus on Wednesday, according to Frederick Health data.
Since the pandemic hit Maryland, the county has only counted 12 days with zero COVID-19 hospitalizations, health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said.
Coronavirus hospitalizations in the county reached an all-time high in January as the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus sickened scores of patients. On Jan. 16, according to county data, there were 114 people being treated locally.
This wave of patients and unprecedented staffing shortages prompted Frederick Health Hospital to adopt an emergency protocol in January. For about a month, the local hospital suspended elective surgeries, expedited discharges and took other steps to channel limited resources to the patients with the highest levels of need.
Statewide, 140 coronavirus patients were hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the Maryland Health Department’s COVID-19 data dashboard. There were 31 people being treated in the intensive care unit.
On Wednesday, Frederick County added 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing it to a pandemic total of 45,591. It recorded no additional deaths.
— Angela Roberts
