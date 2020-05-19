Many aspects of the county's landfill facility at 9031 Reichs Ford Road in Frederick have been reopened to the public.
The transfer station, yard waste drop-off, Citizens' Convenience Center and recycling drop-off center are now open to the public, and mulch and compost sales have resumed, according to a county press release.
Administrative offices remain closed for walk-in service, and any paid transactions must be done by check or credit card. Residents who applied for and received a temporary permit to use during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions no longer will need those, but will need to pay for transcactions at the time of service.
Customers must wear face coverings or masks and maintain social distancing with six feet in between individuals. The landfill and related facilities are resuming its normal hours: 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Facilities will be closed Monday, May 25 due to Memorial Day.
For more information, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/landfill or call 301-600-7405.
