Frederick County reported one death related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county's death toll to 121. It had been one week since the county reported a new death.
Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to rise at both the county and state level, reporting 33 and 809 respectively. That's an increase from 22 and 503 cases the day before.
Hospitalizations in the county remained stagnant at four. Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the state declined by eight, leaving a total of 361 across the state.
Positivity rates are once again on a downward trend. The positivity rate is the average percentage of tests which come back with a positive result over a seven-day period.
Frederick County's positivity rate is 2.8 percent, while Maryland's is currently 3.72 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.