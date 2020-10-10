Frederick County reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the county's total since March to 4,314.
Meanwhile, the state reported 636 new cases. Maryland has recorded 130,795 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Five deaths were reported statewide, none in Frederick County, bringing the state's death toll to 3,850.
Currently, 383 people are hospitalized, down eight from Friday.
The positivity rate, which is the average percentage of tests that come back with a positive result over a seven-day period, are back in the 2 percent range for both the county and the state. Frederick County reported a 2.4 percent rate on Saturday, and Maryland reported 2.79 percent.
(4) comments
Take a look at the data on the CDC website. Cases are still going up due to increased testing. Hospitalizations are down and the death rate continues to drop with increased knowledge and therapeutics. You have to dig for it because the MSM won't report it.
[ninja]
MSM is reporting it. You just have to read the articles and not just the headlines. The death rate isn't all there is about it, though. I don't know about you, but I just don't want to get that sick (I can't afford and wouldn't get the VIP treatment) and risk the aftereffects many are reporting. And I'm sorry, but 214,000+ Americans dead is a big deal to me, and they are still dying. 14,000 of those have been in the last two weeks. Don't underestimate the seriousness of this thing and don't treat it like it's nothing. Wear the mask, keep social distance.
Brookhawk, agree. I wouldn't want to get it either and am eagerly waiting for a vaccine. Until then, mask up when you can't distance and when inside public places.
[ninja]
And trump today says it’s disappearing. A clueless and incompetent liar is what he is https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/10/politics/fact-check-trump-first-speech-coronavirus-diagnosis/index.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.