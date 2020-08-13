After reporting generally low daily case numbers — including some in the single digits — since the beginning of the month, Frederick County reported 36 new cases Thursday.
The increase came after the county reported 25 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, compared to 11 the day before.
There are now a total of 3,154 COVID-19 cases across the county with 114 reported deaths. The positivity rate increased .3 percent between Wednesday and Thursday and is now 1.6 percent.
The state reported 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 98,160. Nine new deaths were also reported. The death toll is now 3,483.
The state positivity rate decreased .12 percent between Wednesday and Thursday and is now 3.49 percent. The state performed 29,842 tests in 24 hours.
State hospitalizations also decreased. There are currently 470 people hospitalized, 18 less than yesterday, with 111 in intensive care and 359 in acute care.
In Frederick County, hospitalizations remained the same between Wednesday and Thursday with a total of seven people hospitalized, six in acute care and one in intensive care.
The county has also conducted tests on 19.3 percent of its population, which equates to over 50,000 residents.
