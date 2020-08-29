For the second day in a row, Frederick County reported another death due to COVID-19 on Saturday. The county's death toll is now 118, according to data from the Frederick Heath Department.
The State of Maryland reported 10 new deaths Saturday, bringing its total to 3,603.
Cases of the novel coronavirus continued to increase in both Frederick County and the state of Maryland on Saturday. Frederick County reported 29 new positive cases for a total of 3,459 since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported 630 new cases, bringing its total to 107,294
While hospitalizations decreased by 25 statewide, they increased by one in the county. Frederick County now has four beds in use for coronavirus patients, none of which are in the intensive care unit. Maryland has a total of 387 hospitalizations, 106 of which are in ICUs.
The positivity rate -- the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back with a positive result -- has increased at both the state and county level. Frederick County's rate rose by 0.2 percentage points to 2.6 percent, while Maryland rose 0.05 to 3.37 percent.
