Frederick County reported its first death related to COVID-19 in nearly a month Wednesday.
The victim was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
His death is the 114th in the county attributed to the novel coronavirus and snaps a string of 24 straight days that saw no deaths reported. The previous death in the county was reported on the Fourth of July.
The Maryland Department of Health reported there are 3,347 virus-related deaths in Maryland. That’s 20 more than the previous day.
Confirmed cases continued to climb as well, surpassing 600 daily infections for the ninth consecutive day.
The 761 reported Wednesday raise the statewide total to 86,285. That includes 2,947 in Frederick County, an increase of 16 over the last 24 hours.
Gov. Larry Hogan expanded the statewide order on wearing masks for anyone over the age of five in all places of business and for all outdoor public spaces when physical distancing is not possible. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Current hospitalizations rose by 29 to 571 statewide. That’s the second-largest increase since the end of May. They rose by 32 on July 15.
There are 145 in intensive care, which is five fewer than the previous day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were seven coronavirus patients, including two in intensive care, as of Tuesday, according to the county health department.
The state said more than 15,000 tests were administered over the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling positivity rate climbed from 4.54 percent to 4.77 percent. That is as high as its been since July 3 (4.87 percent).
In Frederick County, the positivity rate jumped from 2.72 to 2.85 percent, as the county has now tested 16 percent of its close to 265,000 residents.
The vast majority of cases in the county are in the 21702 (801) and 21703 (785) zip codes.
