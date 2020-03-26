Frederick County has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brings the county's total up to 13.
The Maryland Department of Health, along with Gov. Larry Hogan, announced Thursday that the state now has 580 confirmed cases — an increase of 157 — the largest single-day increase so far in the state.
The state numbers, however, incorrectly gave Frederick County an additional case, did not include a fifth Cecil County case and did not include three Carroll County cases, making the total cases in the state 583 as of 10:30 a.m.
The extra Frederick County case was due to the state list having someone from Carroll County on it, Rissah Watkins, director of Planning, Assessment, and Communication for the Frederick County Health Department, said in an email.
The 580 cases include four deaths as well as 23 people who have been released from isolation. The state did not break down the 23 people by county, but the number includes the first Frederick County case.
The state also reported that 132 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, but it is unclear how many are still hospitalized. Of the 580 cases, 298 are men and 292 are women.
There are now six children with COVID-19, none of which are in Frederick. The majority of cases, 461, are between the ages of 18 to 64.
There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases between Maryland, D.C. and Virginia, Hogan said in a tweet.
"The battle is going to be much harder, take much longer, and be much worse than almost anyone comprehends," Hogan tweeted. "We have never faced anything like this ever before, and I continue to urge the people of our state to stay in place at home and stay safe."
The Frederick County Health Department did not provide any details for the five new cases. Now that there is community spread in the county, everyone is at the same risk for contracting COVID-19, Watkins said.
"At this time, it’s more important for all of us to be taking steps to keep ourselves and others as healthy as possible and slow the spread than to focus on numbers and who may be sick," Watkins said in her email. "COVID-19 is in our community and affects people from all walks of life."
The local health department will continue to update the numbers and age ranges, but it will no longer provide details about each case, Watkins said.
"We want to encourage our community to be kind to those who are affected by this and any other health issue," Watkins said in her email. "Supporting others in their time of need is good for the person receiving support as well as the helper — as long as we’re giving that support in a safe way!"
(3) comments
Many infected with coronavirus are for 6 or more weeks meaning the schools can’t possibly open this school year.
It would be nice if Frederick County could speed up providing the test results so the tracing can occur as to where the person was in the time leading up to the symptoms showing up before further community spread - we are going on 8th day with no answers. Yes patients self isolate but who notifies businesses, airlines etc. that may have been infected before symptoms appear?
FBP
It is baffling. South Korea flattened the curve by test, trace and treat. Now that testing has ramped up we are missing a vital component" trace. It is obvious that this is not spreading among seniors. Perhaps if we knew the locality and the daily whereabouts of the infected, and if they were restricting their activities we would have a significantly better chance of stopping the spread.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.