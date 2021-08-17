Frederick County recorded its highest daily total of coronavirus cases since early February on Tuesday as the state of the pandemic continued to worsen across the country.
The county reported 78 new cases of the illness on Tuesday, the most since it tallied 89 on Feb. 7. Its seven-day positivity rate clocked in at 6.21 percent — higher than the state’s positivity rate of 4.83 percent. As of Monday, five people were being treated for COVID-19 in the county’s intensive care units and 19 were hospitalized in total — the highest number since mid-May.
The last time the county recorded a death from the virus was Aug. 7. Maryland overall recorded three new deaths associated with complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's COVID metrics comes as media reports anticipated that U.S. health authorities would recommend coronavirus booster shots for most Americans as soon as Wednesday. Politico reported that Biden administration health officials concluded extra shots were needed after reviewing new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed a drop in vaccine efficacy over time.
The country isn’t expected to start offering third shots for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine until mid-September at the earliest, Politico reported. The Food and Drug Administration would first have to authorize the booster shots, and the CDC would need to formally recommend that people receive them eight months after getting their second shot.
Federal officials are still waiting for results from a study being conducted by Johnson & Johnson on the effectiveness of administering two doses of the one-shot vaccine.
Last week, the CDC announced that people with weakened immune systems — including those being treated for cancer and organ transplant recipients — receive an additional dose of the vaccine after their second shot. The public health agency pointed at data that suggests some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity as people who are not immunocompromised.
Across the country, new coronavirus cases are emerging at their fastest rates since wintertime, according to data from The New York Times. The surge is especially bad in the South, with Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi reporting record high daily case totals. At the same time, the pace of vaccination nationwide has only slightly increased. As of Tuesday, 51 percent of Americans and 59.7 percent of Frederick County residents were fully vaccinated.
Health officials have stressed the vaccine provides protection from the highly contagious delta variant, especially against severe illness and death.
Coronavirus transmission levels have been considered high in Frederick County by the CDC since last week. The public health agency recommends that everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, resume masking up in public indoor spaces when transmission reaches substantial levels in a community.
(1) comment
I think everyone should be allowed to get another booster, as soon as Pfizer and Moderna can make them.
