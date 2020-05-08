Two more Frederick County residents died from COVID-19, the Frederick County Health Department announced Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 73.
Two women, one in her 50s and one in her 70s, died from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
Cases in the state rose by 1,111, bringing the state to 30,485. Frederick County now has 1,224 cases, an increase of 53 in the last 24 hours.
Deaths in the state increased by 52. This does not include the two Frederick County deaths because they were announced after the Maryland Department of Health releases its data.
At least 1,453 people have died from COVID-19 in Maryland.
However, the number to watch is hospitalizations, as that number determine when the state might reopen for the first stage of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery.
Hospitalizations in Maryland were down by nine, as of Friday morning. They did not change in Frederick County.
Trends are harder to see in the Frederick County hospitalization data, said Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer with the Frederick County Health Department. That’s because there isn’t as much data.
Hogan said in a press conference Wednesday that the state had seen a consistent downward trend in hospitalizations and the number of intensive care unit patients.
There are now 67 cases of COVID-19 in people 19 and younger across the state, with 17 in those 9 and younger.
The county health department is looking into the cases to see if there are any commonalities, Culpepper said. However, this age group is still “significantly less impacted by COVID-19 than our older residents,” he said.
