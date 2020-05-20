The Frederick County Republican Central Committee has collected about 1,600 signatures—including 1,000 from county residents—asking County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and County Council members to follow Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) plan to reopen.
The committee delivered a reopening petition to the County Council this week, according to a news release. Steven Clark, chair of the committee, said Gardner should follow Hogan's re-opening plan, given data from Frederick Health Hospital.
"County Executive Gardner is ignoring the data in favor of a copy and paste Democratic policy that we have seen in Baltimore and Anne Arundel Counties to slow-walk the Governor’s reopening plan while people are struggling to make ends meet," Clark said.
According to the news release, Gardner "blocked" the reopening of churches, barbershops, salons and some retailers, all of whom are allowed to reopen under the governor's orders as long at they maintain 50 percent capacity, observe social distancing and wear masks. Gardner's executive order says barbershops, salons and churches can reopen in that capacity on May 29 at 5 p.m.
"This was not a hasty decision by the Governor. He has the best health advisors in the state," the release reads.
Clark said the Republican Committee will continue to collect signatures for the re-opening petition.
(1) comment
In fact lets do more than follow his plan, lets just reopen completely. Now that would be an act of real political fortitude. Instead we have fear of being wrong leading the charge across the state and county. This is about over, at least for now. Epidemiologists know it and those who pay attention know it. There is a pattern to respiratory viruses and fortunately the end game for this time period is about over.
