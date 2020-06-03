More than 46,000 ballots have been cast in Frederick County for the presidential primary election through mid-day Wednesday.
Election Director Stuart Harvey said roughly 45,000 ballots were either mailed or dropped off at one of the county's three drop boxes, which had been open from May 21 through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Harvey added that 1,314 people cast a ballot in-person at the county's two voting centers on Tuesday: 881 at the Talley Recreation Center in Frederick and 433 at the Urbana Regional Library. There were also about 150 provisional ballots — those cast when there is an issue with a voter's eligibility that must be resolved before it can be counted, he said.
It's unlikely Frederick County voters will reach the turnout level from the 2016 primary, Harvey said. In that election, 63,615 of 159,513 registered county voters cast a ballot, or 39.88 percent.
In 2016, both political parties were running multiple candidates for an open presidential election, Harvey said.
"Here, a lot of people felt the nominees were known, and I think that lowered the turnout somewhat," he said, referring to President Donald Trump, a Republican, and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Political science professors noted the special events surrounding this year's primary election.
Richard Vatz, who teaches political communication at Towson University, said the novel coronavirus, nationwide protests and overall lack of interest in noncompetitive races as some reasons why turnout could possibly be lower statewide, including in Frederick County.
"My own reaction, for whatever it’s worth, is it’s hard to generalize about this election because the circumstances are unique," he said.
"Everything is exacerbated by everything else," Vatz added. "I think the coronavirus has made everything different, because people do not generally feel safe leaving their homes yet."
John Willis, who is with the University of Baltimore’s School of Public and International Affairs, said it is difficult to determine overall and local turnout in this year's primary, because many ballots still need to be counted before June 12.
He noted that in the 7th Congressional district's special election in April, about 111,000 ballots were counted on election night. By the time canvassing had finished, that number jumped to about 157,000 ballots cast, Willis said.
"The first thing anyone is going to say is, all the ballots aren’t in," said Willis, who has studied voter turnout for roughly four decades. "We don’t know, we’ve never done this in the history of Maryland. We know how many ballots were sent out but they have nine more days to get in."
One area that makes the county unique is it is the largest jurisdiction, geographically, statewide. Harvey doesn't believe, however, that the logistical challenges of two voting centers and three ballot drop-off boxes lowered turnout much this year.
"I had to empty the dropbox in front of our office three or four times yesterday," Harvey said, adding the parking lot was full of cars looking to drop hundreds of ballots off throughout the day.
The Board of Elections will continue canvassing ballots through June 12. Mailed in ballots had to be postmarked by Tuesday to qualify.
(6) comments
It would be interesting to know if each car dropped one or two ballots, or did they drop lots of ballots per car, just wondering ??
Probably a bunch. American citizens are for the most part corrupt and should not be entrusted with voting. Vlad
This is partly due to by the time Maryland votes for a primary, the presidential part has been decided, so really, what's the point. Move Maryland's up so we feel we are making a difference, not June when its already over with basically. signed: the real lead commenter.
Why wait and vote the last day. Because they are manually counted it takes longer and if you don't fill out the ballot when you get it it can get lost.
Well, didn't you wish you could recall one of your votes? Or were you still happy with your wives choices even after being educated with Jarman?
Are we talking about Jarrman's ability or the unfortunate accident she had. I am sure she realizes how wrong she was
Does that mean we should never trust her again?
