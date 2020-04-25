Three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Frederick County have been reported since Friday, bringing the county's death toll up to 50.
A woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s were all reported dead on Saturday, April 25, according to an email from Rissah Watkins, director of Planning, Assessment, and Communication at the Frederick County Health Department.
There have been 830 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Frederick County as of Saturday, an increase of 22 from the 808 confirmed cases on Friday. According to data on the Frederick County Health Department's website, 236 people have been released from isolation.
Maryland has a total of 17,776 confirmed cases according to the Maryland Department of Health, although this does not account for recent updates by individual counties.
More from nursing homes?
