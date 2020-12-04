In a rapidly escalating public-health crisis, Frederick County and Maryland each reported their highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases Friday.
The 3,792 new cases across the state easily surpassed the previous high of 2,910 that was recorded on Nov. 19, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
In Frederick County, there were 176 new cases reported, which eclipsed the previous high of 174 reported on Wednesday.
The county also reported its highest number of hospitalizations from the pandemic as 44 residents are now hospitalized by the novel coronavirus at Frederick Health Hospital. That includes five patients in the hospital’s 19-bed intensive care unit.
After two days of small declines, statewide hospitalizations rose once again to 1,594. That’s 21 more than the previous day. There were three more state residents admitted into the ICU, bringing the overall number to 367.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland are at the highest level since the middle of May.
For the first time since June 5, the seven-day positivity rate, a rolling average of positive tests as a percentage of all tests, touched 8 percent for the entire state.
Frederick County’s positivity rate dipped slightly from 8.07 to 7.88 percent.
There are now 209,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, including 7,425 in Frederick County.
The death toll in the state grew by 24 to 4,630, while it remained unchanged in the county at 144.
Elected officials on the state and local level fear the key virus metrics will continue to get worse as the holidays approach, even with a vaccine on the horizon.
They are urging all Maryland residents to wear a mask, maintain physical distance with people outside of the home, avoid large gatherings and wash hands frequently.
