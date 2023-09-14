Frederick County's weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions at the start of September have more than doubled since the start of August, reflecting an increase in admissions across Maryland.
During the week ending Sept. 2, Frederick County saw 26 hospital admissions, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Comparatively, during the week ending Aug. 5, the county had seven hospital admissions.
Maryland saw 260 COVID-19 hospital admissions the week of Sept. 2 and 130 admissions the week of Aug. 5.
Dr. Kathy Weishaar, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Frederick Health, said possible causes for the uptick in cases and hospitalizations may include decreased immunity and more contagious COVID-19 mutations.
Students' return to school may also contribute to the increase, Weishaar said. While the students themselves may not feel ill, they can contract the disease and also carry it home, where family members may get infected.
"There's so much home testing and whatnot, so we do have somewhat more limited visibility of the disease patterns than we did in the past just because of so much self-testing," she said. "We may not actually get the data from a lot of those test results."
Frederick County Public Schools does not currently track the number of COVID-19 cases in the school system on a dashboard, according to a statement from Eric Louérs–Phillips, associate superintendent for public affairs.
The number of total hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Maryland has increased for seven straight weeks, according to Maryland Department of Health spokesperson Chase Cook. However, the number still is below the surge the U.S. saw last summer.
"COVID-19 will have yearly spikes that can be mitigated with vaccines to prevent serious illness and death," Cook's statement said.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.
The CDC signed off on the vaccines on Tuesday and recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated vaccine if they haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last two months.
From doing her own research, Weishaar said, the COVID-19 boosters may be similar to flu shots.
"There's a theoretical protection to getting a booster because it should add to the immunity to the variants that we are now seeing more commonly," she said.
Vaccines are expected to be available in pharmacies and doctors' offices within the next week, according to Cook.
Most insurance plans will cover COVID-19 vaccines at no cost, according to the CDC.
People who don't have health insurance or health plans that cover the cost can get free vaccines from local health centers and health departments, as well as pharmacies participating in the CDC's Bridge Access Program.
Individuals can search for locations near them providing vaccines at vaccines.gov.
