A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021.

 Associated Press file photo

Frederick County's weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions at the start of September have more than doubled since the start of August, reflecting an increase in admissions across Maryland.

During the week ending Sept. 2, Frederick County saw 26 hospital admissions, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Comparatively, during the week ending Aug. 5, the county had seven hospital admissions.

