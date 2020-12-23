With a record spike of new cases, Frederick County surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county logged 189 new infections over the last 24 hours, eclipsing the previous record of 187 set on Dec. 12.
That pushes the overall number of confirmed cases in the county to 10,065, more than double the total number of cases on Nov. 1 (4,878).
The number of daily cases in the county has surpassed 100 for three consecutive weeks after reaching that level just three times prior to the start of December.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county reached its highest level since June 2 at 9.09 percent, an increase of nearly half of a percentage point from the previous day.
The rising numbers come as people begin to gather for Christmas and as the county's front-line health care workers continue to get vaccinated at Frederick Health Hospital.
There were 49 coronavirus patients at the hospital on Tuesday, including six in intensive care.
More than half of the county residents (57 percent) say they want the vaccine, according to the results of an online survey released Tuesday by the Frederick County Health Department.
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients statewide climbed by 59 over the last 24 hours to 1,776. That's the second-highest number of the pandemic, surpassed only by the 1,799 that were reported Dec. 15.
There are now 257,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland after 2,465 more were reported Wednesday.
The number of daily cases statewide has surpassed 1,000 every day since Nov. 4 and 2,000 every day in December so far.
Prince George's County has the most number of confirmed cases in the state by a wide margin with 51,462. Montgomery County is second with 42,975.
There were 49 deaths reported across the state Wednesday due to COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 5,402. There were no deaths attributed to the disease in Frederick County on Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus patients being treated with intensive care in Maryland rose by 19 over the last 24 hours to 419, while the seven-day positivity rate, a rolling average of positive tests as a percentage of all tests, dipped slightly to 7.36.
(1) comment
It’s gonna go away like a miracle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.