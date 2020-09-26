Frederick County reported 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 4,019 since the first cases were recorded in March.
To date, the county has had 124 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Frederick Health currently has five people hospitalized, including two who are in intensive care unit beds. Hospitalizations ticked up to five on Wednesday, a stark contrast from the zero hospitalizations the county had seen just two days prior, according to data from the Frederick County Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the state of Maryland reported 613 new cases on Saturday, in addition to three new hospitalizations, bringing its total to 347 beds in use. Statewide, hospitalizations have been steadily increasing since last Sunday.
Eight new deaths were reported, which brings the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 3,780.
The positivity rate — the average percentage of tests that come back with a positive result over a seven-day period — continues to hover in the 2 percent range at both the state and county levels.
