Frederick County will crack down on what it says is an increasing number of violations of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order relating to the novel coronavirus.
Through a partnership among the city police department and the county’s health department, liquor board and fire marshal’s office, regular COVID-19 compliance checks will be conducted throughout the county.
The compliance checks will make sure that businesses and individuals are voluntarily abiding by Hogan’s executive order as it relates to mask wearing, social distancing and occupancy limits.
“Every business in Frederick County has been updated and informed on what’s expected of them,” said Andrew Alcorn, an acting lieutenant for the Frederick Police Department. “This will sort of serve as the last warning. The next step will be enforcement.”
Failure to comply with the executive order could eventually lead to citations, fines and businesses being temporarily shut down.
“These compliance checks are made in response to public complaints or as our data shows a potential cluster of COVID-19 cases in one business or type of activity where violations may have contributed,” said Barbara Brookmyer, the county’s chief health officer.
“The compliance officers will talk with the business owner to make sure they’re aware of the governor’s order and the expectations, and we’ll answer any questions or problems they may be having that’s causing the issue. If a business is aware of the governor’s order and refuses to comply, these regulatory agencies have the authority to close them for a time.”
The increased enforcement comes as Frederick County reported its third COVID-19 related death in the last week after going more than three weeks without one.
The victim, a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions, became the 116th death in the county attributed to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county had gone long stretches this summer without any COVID-related deaths. A death reported on July 29 was the 114th and snapped a string of 24 consecutive days without one.
Then, 22 more days passed before the 115th death was reported last Friday. That was followed by another death Saturday and then another Friday. All of the victims were at least 70 years old and had underlying health conditions.
The latest death was the 10th in the county since June 15 and one of 13 reported across the state Friday due to COVID-19. The disease has now claimed the lives of 3,593 Maryland residents, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases across the state went up by 601 from the previous day and now stands at 106,664.
That includes 3,430 in Frederick County, which is 17 more than Thursday.
Current hospitalizations across the state remained unchanged at 412, and the number of patients in intensive care fell by one to 106.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked up slightly to 3.32 percent.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate, an average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, fell for the second consecutive day. It now stands at 2.4 percent, a 0.02 percent decrease from the previous day.
(2) comments
Since the green light has been given to reopen schools, shouldn't that allow everything to reopen to normal levels?
What article did you read?
