Frederick County will have three more drive-thru testing sites to test for COVID-19.
The Walmart on Guildford Drive will start offering drive-thru testing, Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer announced during a press conference Thursday.
Testing will be conducted Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 7-9 a.m., except for Memorial Day. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the tests, Brookmyer said.
Health care workers, first responders, people with symptoms and those without symptoms, following state and local plans, are eligible for tests. Results will be delivered within three to five business days, Brookmyer said.
CVS Health will open two COVID-19 testing locations in Frederick County — one on Liberty Road in Frederick and one on Rotary Avenue in New Market — the convenience store chain announced Thursday.
Tests will start Friday and are drive-thru not done in a CVS store. Patients who drive up will be given the swab collection kit through their window with instructions of how to do it. A CVS Pharmacy employee will watch the swabbing to make sure it is done properly.
The new drive-thru testing sites are part of 17 sites in Maryland and a country-wide initiate announced by CVS Thursday.
The announcement comes after Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that licensed pharmacies can now offer COVID-19 tests.
The CVS testing sites require registration in advance at CVS.com. Tests will be sent to a third-party laboratory for testing. Results will come after approximately three days.
Hospitalizations continue drop
Current hospitalizations, as well as intensive and acute care patients, continue to decline with current hospitalizations hitting the lowest since April 20.
Another 92 people were reported hospitalized by the Maryland Department of Health between Wednesday and Thursday. However, likely due to discharges, the number of current hospitalizations decreased 36.
The number of intensive care patients from COVID-19 dropped to 526, down by 13. It is the lowest intensive care numbers have been since April 23.
Frederick County is also seeing the decreasing trend in acute care, according to statistics released Thursday from the Frederick County Health Department. However, there is a slight uptick in ICU beds in the county.
Statewide deaths increased by 41, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,045. At least 59 of the deaths do not have county data available, which likely include some deaths reported by the Frederick County Health Department.
The Frederick County Health Department reported 96 deaths, of 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Frederick County currently has 1,581 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,550 negative tests among county residents. That means Frederick County has about at 15.6 percent positivity rate. The county is ninth in the state in terms of positivity rates.
About 3.9 percent of Frederick County has been tested, County Executive Jan Gardner announced during the press conference Thursday.
(6) comments
What does increased testing if one is asymptomatic give us? We still have to wear a mask and social distance regardless of the test results.
Asymptomatic means you tested positive but aren’t showing symptoms.
I think you mean the theory ’hypothesis’ that having had Covid-19 and now testing negative, you have had the virus and now have the antibodies, meaning your immune system wasn’t compromised and now it’s not a threat to you, or others. That requires a different test to identify those.
The point of these test are to find how wide spread the virus is in the community. The more tested and the more negative results is a good thing. We hope to get it down to zero. Until then - testing, tracing, wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing - reduces the spread.
I don't think we'll ever get it to zero and I hope the politicians aren't striving for that as a goal. We will eventually get to herd immunity bolstered with vaccines. The vaccines will need to evolve with the virus, much like the seasonal flu.
Regardless of my test results, I still have to wear a mask in retail establishments. Do you think Walmart is going to let me in without a mask if I tell them I've been tested and have the antibodies so I'm no longer a threat?
Abbott labs is currently working on a test to identify those that have contracted the virus and now have an antibody, a resistance aren’t in danger or a threat to others. But it’s a lot of positive-negatives, not reliable. They have more work to do.
The idea is to have a system where you can identify those that absorbed the entire ‘body’ and are safe to be in the general public without a threat to others . In several Asian countries, they feeling they have accomplished this threshold and have are monitoring those with less restrictions in the general public using antibody magnetic detection identification devices.
Historically, humans have survived plagues, but with great human toll. But through innovation, eventually get down to near zero if not zero affects. Other species haven’t been as successful. We don’t want to become ‘dinosaurs’ or the ‘passenger pigeon’ that was the dominant bird in North America as recently as the 18th century but now extinct.
The goal is not to have humans devastation from this plague or future ones. We don’t want it to be as bad as leprosy, bubonic plague, smallpox, malaria, or the Spanish flu or even H1N1.
Testing asymptomatic people will identify people who test positive for the virus but don't know they have it. Will isolate them for a certain number of days and allow their family and immediate contacts to be tested. The idea is to isolate the carriers a d stop the spread or at least reduce it.
If you test positive, you need to be quarantined. Question is can they force it.
