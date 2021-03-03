Maryland will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday and honor all who have lost their lives to the disease.
Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Wednesday morning.
There will be a twilight ceremony at the State House in Annapolis Friday evening, and buildings across the state will be lit in amber. That includes Winchester Hall in downtown Frederick, as well as the ROOT and the Treasury/Division of Planning and Permitting buildings on North Market Street.
“This week, I encourage all Frederick County residents to join us as we take a moment to remember the many people we’ve lost since the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis one year ago,” County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said in a statement.
“Let us also take this opportunity to show our gratitude for the health care workers, first responders and all those working on the frontlines throughout this pandemic, who, at their own personal risk, have worked tirelessly for many months to save lives and make us safer,” she added.
There are now 383,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, and 7,737 state residents have lost their lives to the disease, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
That includes 17,035 confirmed cases and 272 deaths in Frederick County.
“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” Hogan (R) said in a prepared statement. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost and express our gratitude to the health care heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”
Members of the public are encouraged to join the State House ceremony virtually via livestream.
