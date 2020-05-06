Employees in the county’s Division of Utilities and Solid Waste Management have developed a prototype ultraviolet decontamination unit that will sanitize N95 masks for Frederick Health Hospital, county health care workers and first responders.
The unit was developed in three weeks, and was made with ultraviolet bulbs, ballasts, sockets and other materials readily available in the county’s inventory, according to a news release. The machine uses ultraviolet C light to “disrupt” the DNA within viruses and microorganisms on the mask, making them inactive, according to the release.
The machine can decontaminate up to 84 of the much needed N95 masks every hour. County staff worked with bioengineering professor Dr. Amy E. Herr of the University of California Berkeley and her colleagues for suggestions on creating the unit, the release noted.
“I am so impressed with the innovation and creativity of county employees and their dedication to keeping our community safe,” County Executive Jan Gardner said in a statement. “They realized they could help our healthcare workers, first responders and [others] address the shortage of masks by developing a decontamination unit to allow safe re-use of existing masks. To turn the concept into a reality in such a short time is remarkable.”
Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Mike Marschner initially thought of the idea of building the unit, according to the release. He worked on it with the following county employees:
- Department of Water and Wastewater Maintenance Superintendent Brad Nee
- Assistant Superintendent Jim Smith
- Division of Utilities and Solid Waste Management Acting Director Mark Schweitzer
- Philip Kershner, electronic instrumentation technician III
- Joshua Shafer, electrical maintenance technician IV
- Colin Allnut, electrical maintenance technician II
- Wyatt Wilson, electrical maintenance technician II.
Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO of Frederick Health, thanked those employees and others for their work on the unit.
“The development of this decontamination unit is another example of the Frederick community remaining proactive, and focused on developing solutions to the challenges we currently face due to COVID-19,” Kleinhanzl said in a statement. “Frederick Health Hospital currently has an adequate supply of N95 masks to protect our frontline staff. This decontamination unit provides another level of reassurance, in the event of an N95 mask shortage.”
(4) comments
A really great job! Thank you.
A baptizing humidifier, hydrogen peroxide and the mist directed into a closed box would also work well aside from just spraying them directly which might...might slightly reduce the filtration but still help.
That is fantastic! Kudos and huge thanks to everyone involved.
Vaporizing. Where does autocorrect get their words?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.