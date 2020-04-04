The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland have continued to rise, with 3,125 confirmed cases as of Friday, April 3.
The number does not include 20 new Frederick County cases. The county now has had 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
Twenty people have recovered in Frederick County, and five people have been hospitalized thus far. Two have died.
In total, 53 people in Maryland have died from COVID-19, and 159 people have been released from isolation.
(2) comments
Do we know any details about the sudden one day jump in positive cases?
A Retirement Home outbreak part of it I believe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.