Frederick County COVID-19 cases increased by more than 1,000 in the past week, raising the seven-day positivity rate to nearly 9.5%, the latest local figures show.
The county's cases totaled 10,575 and deaths numbered 169, the Frederick County government website showed Saturday. There were two new deaths and 102 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.
The seven-day positivity rate decreased from 9.8 to 9.5 percent overnight, compared to the state's rate of 7.1 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Statewide, there have been 265,440 cases — an increase of 16,686 in one week — and 5,514 deaths, an increase of 272 from the week prior.
COVID-19 patients occupied six intensive care unit beds and 55 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Dec. 25. Across the state, 1,685 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Female Frederick County residents continue to account for slightly more deaths (51.4 percent) and cases (52.3 percent) than men.
While U.S. Census data shows Black residents represent about 10.7 percent of the county's population, 11 percent of the COVID-19 deaths have been Black residents, down from 11.6 percent the week prior.
Hispanic residents have contracted 16.6 percent of local cases, down from 17.4 percent last week, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
Older adults continue to make up the majority of the county's COVID-19 deaths, though more cases exist among the younger population. Adults aged 60 and older represent 93.9 percent of the death toll and 16.8 percent of cases.
