Frederick County COVID-19 cases continue to climb, with the latest increase rising by 1,400 in one week, local figures show.
Frederick County COVID-19 deaths reached 214 and cases numbered 14,150, the Frederick County government website showed Saturday. The seven-day positivity rate dropped to 9 percent, down from 10.7 percent the week prior.
There were 180 new cases and one additional death reported over the past 24 hours.
Male Frederick County residents account for slightly more COVID-19 deaths than females, at 50.9 percent. Female residents make up 52.6 percent of cases.
COVID-19 related deaths among Black residents decreased to 10.5 percent, down from 11.1 percent. The most recent U.S. Census data shows Black residents make up about 10.7 percent of the county's population.
Hispanic residents have contracted 14.5 percent of local cases, down from 15.3 percent last week, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
The state's overall positivity rate stands at 8.13 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Statewide, there have been 324,031 cases — an increase of 20,667 in a week — and 6,369 deaths, compared to 6,075 the week prior.
COVID-19 patients occupied nine intensive care unit beds and 58 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Jan. 15. Across the state, 1,821 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Older adults continue to make up the majority of the county's COVID-19 deaths, though more cases exist among the younger population. Adults aged 60 and older represent 93.9 percent of the death toll and 16.9 percent of cases.
