Frederick County COVID-19 deaths reached 201 Saturday, 10 months into the pandemic, the latest local figures show.
Cases increased by more than 1,000 in the past week, numbering 12,730, the Frederick County government website showed Saturday. The seven-day positivity rate stands at 10.7 percent, a slight drop from 10.8 percent the week prior.
There were four new deaths and 138 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.
Male Frederick County residents account for slightly more COVID-19 deaths than females, at 51.2 percent. Female residents make up 52.7 percent of cases.
After a slight dip last week to 10.7 percent, COVID-19 related deaths among Black residents have increased to 11.1 percent. The most recent U.S. Census data shows Black residents make up about 10.7 percent of the county's population.
Hispanic residents have contracted 15.3 percent of local cases, down from 15.8 percent last week, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
The state's overall positivity rate stands at 9.16 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Statewide, there have been 303,364 cases — an increase of 20,193 in a week — and 6,075 deaths, compared to 5,799 the week prior.
COVID-19 patients occupied seven intensive care unit beds and 51 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Jan. 8. Across the state, 1,877 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Older adults continue to make up the majority of the county's COVID-19 deaths, though more cases exist among the younger population. Adults aged 60 and older represent 94 percent of the death toll and 16.8 percent of cases.
