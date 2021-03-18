A doctor with an office near the Golden Mile in Frederick is sending a letter to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins calling on him to suspend an immigration enforcement program for 12 weeks in order to improve COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Dr. Julio Menocal, who serves many minorities at his practice, said there is great fear among the local Latino community, with many members afraid to offer any information to receive a vaccine because of the risk of being detained and deported.
As a guest at County Executive Jan Gardner’s weekly COVID-19 press conference, Menocal called on the executive and the County Council to ask Jenkins (R) to end the 287(g) for 12 weeks, so he could vaccinate more people as his supply increases.
Gardner said in response that neither she nor any other county officials have the authority to force Jenkins to stop participating in the 287(g) program, per opinions from the state attorney general’s office.
The 287(g) program allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to train sheriff’s deputies to ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center and begin deportation proceedings if necessary.
Menocal said Hispanics and Latinos have been fleeing the county in recent years, in part because of the program. He said he’s also heard from state officials that Hispanics from other jurisdictions are likely going to come to Frederick County to get vaccinated, so it would be a “good faith initiative” by the sheriff to pause the program in the name of public health.
He said it’s unlikely he’ll convince the sheriff to do so, but it’s on him to try.
“If we want to get people vaccinated — Hispanics in the county — one of the things is, you’re going to have to vaccinate them [at] younger [ages], and we’re going to hopefully give them the assurance for a period of time,” Menocal said after Thursday’s news conference. “But the sheriff has a right to say no. We’ll see what happens, but I owe it to my community to ask.”
Jenkins said in a brief phone call Thursday he has “no intention” of pausing the 287(g) program but still needed to review Gardner’s news conference.
In a follow-up email, he said he appreciated Menocal as a doctor and local health care provider but disagreed with suspending the program.
Menocal has been opposed to 287(g) since its beginnings in Frederick County, Jenkins wrote. He said the program doesn’t have anything to do with vaccine access or vaccine equity.
“The 287(g) Program is a detention center based program that has nothing to do with any individual or population going to a doctor and having access to the vaccine, or having access to any other government service,” Jenkins said. “Dr. Menocal is very aware of that fact. The 287(g) Program is not an obstacle for vaccinations for the Hispanic community as described by the doctor.
“Expanding on the equity issue, I have a real public safety concern about the way in which Dr. Menocal encourages Hispanics to get vaccinate[d] without identifying themselves or producing a social security number like everyone else in the general public,” the sheriff added. “Where is the equity for all of the public?”
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said Thursday she has told Jenkins multiple times she disagrees with his use of the 287(g) program with ICE. But, she added, given the attorney general’s opinions, neither she nor council members have any authority over the sheriff.
Keegan-Ayer said she would try to convince Jenkins. She noted the sheriff released several prisoners from the detention center whom he deemed were not violent or a public safety threat to the community last year as the coronavirus pandemic was starting.
“I have been very upfront about the fact that I don’t support the program, but I also recognize my authority and where my authority stops,” Keegan-Ayer said. “So if I can get the sheriff to suspend the program for 12 weeks — if I can get him to suspend the program for six weeks — I am willing to do that.”
So far, Menocal said he has vaccinated more than 300 people and anticipates that number will grow significantly as his supply increases in the coming weeks. Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county health officer, said Menocal’s practice and Asbury United Methodist Church on West All Saints Street are planned as community vaccination clinics for the coming weeks.
(10) comments
Sheriff shouldn’t even respond.
Mgoose806
The sheriff's response is extremely detailed in the article. You might want to read it
The 287(g) Program in Frederick County allows CORRECTIONS OFFICERS in the Detention Center, not Deputies, to question EVERY person arrested and booked into the Detention Center, as to their Immigration Status. The 287(g) Program in FC is NOT a Law Enforcement Program. No Local Law Enforcement Officer in FC or anywhere else in the Nation is allowed to question anyone about their Immigration Status. Unfortunately, Sheriff Jenkins has let the belief that it is a Law Enforcement Program ridding FC of hordes of murdering, raping illegal aliens and MS13 Gang members abound. It is not that either.
Amen
Thank you
And, as evidenced by his multiple losses in lawsuits he also hadvtge deputies thinking they were part of 287
Kelly Alzan
That's all conjecture. You have no idea how any Deputy thanks and everything that was done was within the framework of the law.
Austin, not a single person needs to concern themselves "how any Deputy thanks", the final rulings in the court cases are the final word. The buck stops there.
👍
Phydeaux994
Stating that the sheriff is unfortunately LED people to believe something is based on no objective evidence. That might be your opinion but it doesn't make it true. Maybe you should read the article
Good comment phydeaux. [thumbup]
I can understand how people who are in America illegally might be afraid or concerned about identifying themselves in any context.
However, I can't see how getting the vaccine is any different from any other visit to the doctor.
We would have heard if ICE agents (or FredCo sheriff's deputies) were rounding up people who were recently vaccinated. It's safe to say, that is not happening.
By all accounts, Dr. Julio Menocal is a great man and we are all fortunate to have him in our community. That said, based on his previously expressed disapproval of the 287(g) program, a cynical person might suspect that he is attempting to use the COVID-19 vaccination program as a reason to suspend it for 12 weeks -- and then presumably try to shut it down permanently.
If the 287(g) program was nothing more than cover for a DWB (driving while brown) or 'walking while brown' profiling operation, I'd be the first to say it should be shut down. Based on what I've heard and read, that is not the case. People who are here illegally but do not commit any other crimes have nothing to worry about. As phydeaux accurately said:
"The 287(g) Program in Frederick County allows CORRECTIONS OFFICERS in the Detention Center, not Deputies, to question EVERY person arrested and booked into the Detention Center, as to their Immigration Status."
IOW, only people who are arrested and taken to the jail have to be concerned with 287(g). Doctor Menocal knows that, the question is do his patients?
The more people who are vaccinated, the better off we all are. It would be helpful if the county government and health care providers would help spread the word that people who are here illegally have nothing to be concerned about when getting vaccinated. Maybe point to the fact that not one person has gotten in any legal trouble as a result of getting a vaccination.
Es verdad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.