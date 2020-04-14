Cars lined Toll House Avenue Tuesday morning as Frederick Health opened its drive-thru testing site for another day of testing.
Those who met the criteria, including symptoms of COVID-19 and a doctor’s referral, got their nose swabbed and were then sent on their way.
It seems just like the testing process the hospital has had in place for weeks. But now, Frederick Health is able to do its own testing, and instead of waiting several days for results from a third-party company, the people who get tested at Frederick Health’s drive-thru testing site can get their test results within 24 hours.
Frederick Health and Meritus Health partnered to form Trivergent Health Alliance Management Services Organization, LLC. Trivergent has a laboratory that can now run tests on samples collected by Frederick Health or Meritus Health, said Bruce Williams, corporate director of laboratory services.
The testing site sees about 100 cars a day, Williams said, but not everyone meets criteria for testing. As of April 12, the drive-thru testing site has tested 1,448 people for COVID-19. To date, there have been 220 positive cases of COVID-19 tested at the drive-thru site, which is a 15 percent positive rate.
More people have been tested in the hospital, said Frederick Health Hospital President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl.
All people coming through the drive-thru testing site are now tested only for COVID-19. Frederick Health decided in early April to stop testing for influenza and another respiratory virus since it is no longer flu season, Kleinhanzl said.
But while there are at least 220 cases of COVID-19 tested at the drive-thru site, not everyone is a Frederick County resident, which means not all of the cases count toward Frederick County statistics. Some have even been from as far away as New York.
Frederick County has 445 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Frederick County Health Department. Of those 445 cases, 87 people have been released from isolation and 13 people have died. There have been 33 people from the county hospitalized, including at Frederick Health Hospital.
Right now, Trivergent has 1,300 collection kits in stock with another 600 in the warehouse and for immediate use, Williams said. The laboratory also has the materials needed to make collection kits, allowing the hospital to be more self sufficient.
Supplies are limited, but the hospital is able to keep up its drive-thru testing site and be able to continue to test within the hospital, Williams said. When Frederick Health first opened the drive-thru test site, there was some concern about whether the hospital would have enough materials to stay open, the News-Post previously reported.
And now the hospital does not have to rely on a third party to conduct the tests on the samples, Kleinhanzl said. The hospital is in “a very different situation, in a positive way” than it was two weeks ago in terms of testing, he said.
Being able to return test results in 24 hours means patients in the hospital learn if they have COVID-19 much quicker, as do those who use the drive-thru test, Kleinhanzl said.
But in the hospital, this means that instead of treating a patient as if they were positive while waiting for confirmation, he said. It means that those who are not positive for the disease can be moved from the beds designated for COVID-19 patients.
The hospital has had about 40 patients under investigation a day, all who needed to be treated as positive while waiting for tests. With results coming back within 24 hours, they get more expedited care and the hospital can take the proper precautions.
“So, from a multifactorial viewpoint, what Bruce and his team have been able to do in the lab, for the residents of Frederick County is really tremendous,” Kleinhanzl said.
Staff members who treat the patients do not have to put on as much personal protective equipment when seeing patients that are negative for the disease, so knowing results sooner also can save PPE, Kleinhanzl said.
And PPE is a needed commodity. While the hospital system has enough gloves and masks, it is running low on gowns, he said. Volunteers are donating gowns that the hospital can wash and reuse.
By using the Trivergent laboratory, the hospital does not need to send tests to Quest or the state public health labs, which helps those laboratories free up space. But if the hospital were to need more tests run, they could still send test samples to Quest, he said.
The Trivergent laboratory has the capacity to run 400 tests a day, Williams said. That can be expanded to 600 if needed. That is for both Frederick Health and Meritus Health.
When Williams looked at his dashboard for the number of pending cases at around 1 p.m., there were five. Two weeks ago, before the laboratory could start running its own tests, there were 600 pending results.
“So we put ourselves in a good place ... to take care of both our communities,” Williams said.
