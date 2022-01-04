One day after Frederick Health Hospital shifted to crisis standards of care, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathy Weishaar shared more details about what the health system is doing to treat the unprecedented waves of patients brought on by the most dramatic surge yet of the coronavirus.
Moving into crisis standards of care is a step hospitals take only in times of emergency, when demand for health care exceeds providers' ability to provide it. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 40 percent of the beds in Frederick Health Hospital were occupied by COVID-19 patients, Weishaar said, and there were 13 people being treated for the virus the intensive care unit. Ten of these patients were on ventilators.
Consistent with Gov. Larry Hogan’s directive last week for hospitals to suspend elective surgeries, Frederick Health is focusing attention on those with urgent medical conditions who require surgical intervention sooner rather than later, Weishaar said. The health system is also expediting hospital discharges when providers are confident that a patient will do well at a lower level of care or with follow-up in the community.
“We have not changed care protocols,” said Weishaar, who is also Frederick Health’s vice president of medical affairs. “When I say that, I mean we’re still delivering quality care.”
During a press conference Tuesday where Gov. Larry Hogan declared a temporary state of emergency in Maryland, Dr. Ted Delbridge, the executive director of the state’s Institute for Emergency Medical Services System, said nine hospitals statewide were operating under crisis standards of care with three others posed to join them.
Frederick Health Hospital currently has 17 intensive care beds “online,” Weishaar said Tuesday. The hospital is also boarding patients in its emergency department, meaning there are people who have been determined to be in need of hospitalization, but there are not beds available for them. Patients are being placed in beds as the hospital makes discharges, Weishaar said.
At this point, capacity at the hospital is mostly restricted by staffing shortages than physical space limitations, Weishaar said. Since this is a problem being faced by health centers nationwide, permanently boosting staffing levels at Frederick Health Hospital is "more of a longer-term situation," she noted.
In the meantime, however, Weishaar said there have been requests for support from the Maryland National Guard, which the state is currently evaluating. The hospital is also re-deploying employees typically stationed in non-clinical areas to assist frontline workers, she said, and has had retired staff members return to volunteer their assistance.
At Hogan’s Tuesday press conference — held as Maryland hit a record 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations — the governor announced the deployment of 1,000 National Guard members to help support test sites statewide. He also authorized Dennis Schrader, the state’s health secretary, to take measures to regulate hospital personnel, bed space and supplies. Hogan also issued an executive order meant to further augment the state’s emergency medical services workforce and greenlit booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds, among other steps.
Hogan stopped short of instituting a statewide mask mandate, though he asked state employers to vaccinations and boosters and encourage masking.
“I’m not sure that people that are refusing to wear masks are going to wear one anyway,” he said in response to a reporter’s question following his briefing. “And we don’t have the ability to enforce. So we’re just strongly encouraging people to wear the damn mask, but we don’t need a mandate to force businesses to do that.”
Frederick County’s Board of Health voted to pass a mask mandate last week, though the regulation didn’t include any enforcement mechanisms. Instead, it’s being left to individual residents and local businesses to see that the new rule is carried out.
Weishaar said Tuesday she was happy the health board passed the measure — she encouraged them to do so when she spoke at the body’s meeting last week. The next time the board meets, Weishaar said she’d be happy if it considered limiting crowds, but “that will be left to them.”
“I think it’s important for the public to recognize that there is not a number where you’re safe versus unsafe,” Weishaar said. “Every time you increase that crowd of folks outside of the pot of individuals that you interact with regularly in your household, the risk increases.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Frederick Health Hospital remained on yellow and red alert, according to the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services System’s County/Hospital Alert Tracking System. Under this system, yellow alert means a hospital’s emergency department is temporarily requesting it receive no more patients in need of urgent medical care and red alert means a hospital has no more ECG-monitored beds available.
Weishaar clarified that these alerts provide insight to other emergency services about the situation currently facing Frederick Health Hospital but do not necessarily mean ambulances are being re-routed. Through the CRISP Network — the information sharing platform for health care providers in Maryland and Washington, D.C. — Frederick Health is able to identify facilities that can take patients if its hospital is unable to do so, Weishaar said.
Wait times are longer than usual at the health system’s emergency room, Weishaar said, though they vary by day and by time of day. Staff members touch base with everyone who arrives to make sure they are appropriately allocating care to those with critical or life-threatening emergencies, she said.
She requested the public’s support in managing capacity at the emergency department by only seeking help for emergency and urgent medical conditions at the unit.
“When folks without those kinds of conditions come to the emergency department, it makes it much harder for the folks that really need the care to access that care,” she said.
She implored people not to use the emergency department as a testing location for COVID-19 and also to continue taking steps to keep themselves and their community safe from the virus.
“It’s important that everyone continues to do their part,” she said, “and that is vaccination and boosters, if eligible. It is social distancing. It is masking, it is hand hygiene. And I also want to remind folks that these measures not only help prevent COVID, but they also help prevent influenza and other viruses that we typically see at this time of the year.”
