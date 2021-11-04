Frederick Health this week scaled up its offering of monoclonal antibody therapy, a treatment proven to be effective at reducing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and the risk of hospitalization or death due to the virus.
The health care system — the largest in Frederick County — had treated 15 patients with the therapy as of Thursday morning, said Alison Conway, a registered nurse at Frederick Health Hospital in charge of coordinating the program. She and her staff plan to treat eight to 10 patients per day, three days per week, Conway said.
Conway and her team treated their first coronavirus patient with monoclonal antibodies on Oct. 13 in a “soft launch” of the treatment program. After spending about three weeks tweaking the treatment’s workflow and testing, the health care system announced the program’s official start Tuesday evening.
“Our mission is to serve the people in our community,” Conway said, “and this was another way to fulfill that mission.”
Offering the therapy at Frederick Health also bolsters the health care system’s other big mission, Conway said: keeping patients out of the hospital and, as a result, reducing the stress on the county’s hospital system. As of Tuesday, the last day for which the county had data available at the time of publication, 29 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Frederick County, six of whom were in the intensive care unit.
Though monoclonal antibodies have been used to treat cancer patients and those with autoimmune and immunosuppressed disorders since before the pandemic, the therapy has become an important tool in the fight against COVID-19, Conway said.
It is most effective when given to patients in the early stages of the disease, she said — when they are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and have only started feeling sick within the last 10 days.
To be eligible for the treatment, patients must be older than 12 and be considered “high risk” for developing a serious form of the illness — whether that be because they are immunocompromised, pregnant, overweight/obese or have been diagnosed with chronic kidney or cardiovascular disease. They must also have tested positive for COVID-19.
The way Conway and her team explain the treatment to their patients, she said, is it provides an extra “jolt” to the immune system in fighting the virus.
“Your antibodies recognize the virus and bind to the virus, and it helps the virus to prevent from replicating,” Conway said. “The more virus you have, obviously, the sicker you feel, so it just helps to diminish the symptoms and hopefully lessen the severity of the disease.”
Before Frederick Health launched its monoclonal antibody program, Frederick patients had to drive a long distance to receive the treatment — the closest medical centers offering the therapy were located in Hagerstown and Baltimore.
“When you have COVID, you don’t feel very good,” Conway said. “So, driving an hour is a burden.”
The health system decided in September to start offering the treatment, and the clinic was up and running within the month, Conway said. Currently, 16 other medical centers in Maryland offer the therapy.
Conway and her team provide the therapy in a tent the state set up in the hospital’s parking lot in the early days of the pandemic. Since the hospital’s capacity never surpassed a point at which it needed more space to treat patients, the tent sat empty until Frederick Health kick-started the monoclonal program last month.
The drugs for the treatment — allocated to the hospital by the state — are provided to patients through an IV infusion. The infusion takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes, Conway said, and her team monitors patients for an hour after the treatment to ensure they have no adverse reaction to it. Such a reaction to the drugs used in the therapy has been very rare, Conway said.
Since Conway has been so busy in getting the clinic up and running, she only recently started being hit with the emotions of what having the treatment available at the hospital will mean for patients and the Frederick community.
“I was on a mission to get it done as quickly as possible, so we could start serving the public,” she said. “That’s my thing — doing whatever we can do to help make people feel better and reduce the spread of COVID and lessen the burden on the hospital.”
