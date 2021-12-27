COVID Emergency
In this Dec. 7, 2020, photo, a temporary sign directs patients headed to the emergency department entrance at Frederick Health Hospital as construction has disrupted the normal flow of traffic.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

New visitation rules will take effect Tuesday at Frederick Health Hospital as coronavirus patients surge in the health system.

Patients who are not COVID-19 positive will be allowed one visitor per day between the hours of noon and 8 p.m., Frederick Health spokesman Joshua Faust said Monday. Though exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations, all visitors must be over 16 years old, Faust said.

Meanwhile, patients positive for the virus will not be permitted any visitors. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations, medical necessity, patients in labor or as required under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Faust said. Under certain circumstances, visitors may also be approved for long-term patients being treated for the virus — those who have been in the hospital for two or three months, for instance, Faust explained.

Those who are visiting COVID-19 positive patients will only be permitted in that person’s room. They will not be allowed in any other part of the hospital, Faust said.

All visitors will be required to check in with a valid photo ID at the hospital’s front desk, get screened for virus symptoms and exposure, wear face masks — and personal protective equipment, if seeing a COVID-19 patient — and follow all handwashing guidance.

