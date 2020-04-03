Frederick Health created two charitable funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement on the Frederick Health Development Council's Facebook page.
The Frederick Health COVID-19 Hospital Support Fund allows the public to donate to help the hospital respond to operating needs during the COVID-19 crisis, the announcement said.
The Frederick Health COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund allows the public to provide financial assistance to Frederick Health employees who are experiencing a personal financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis, the announcement said. Frederick Health employees can continue to support fellow employees in need through the Angel Fund, an internal employee-to-employee assistance fund established in 2009.
Contributions to both COVID-19 funds can be made online at www.frederickhealth.org/donatenow or by mailing a check to Frederick Health Development Office, 405 W. 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701.
