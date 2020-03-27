Frederick Health Hospital will no longer allow visitors except in certain circumstances.
Patients experiencing an emergency or attending an ambulatory visit can have one visitor with them. People in labor or in the postpartum unit may also only have one person with them, according to the hospital's visitation policy effective Thursday.
For those in labor, this means having their spouse, a doula or other birthing partner, said hospital spokeswoman Kelsey Shupe in an email.
One parent or caregiver will be allowed to visit a pediatric patient or baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Two visitors are allowed for end-of-life care.
"These restrictions are in place with everyone's health and safety in mind," the hospital wrote on its website. "We continue to use our best judgment in regards to visitation."
The hospital encourages friends and loved ones to use phones and electronic devices to hold virtual visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.