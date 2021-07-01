For the first time in more than a year, there were no patients Thursday at Frederick Health Hospital being treated for COVID-19.
In a post on social media, the hospital attributed the milestone to the “amazing efforts of [its] dedicated team, and all of you.”
“Together, we have never backed down and continue to demonstrate the strength and resilience of our community,” the post read. “The fight isn’t over, but we are ready and will continue to work together to bring COVID down.”
Frederick Health Hospital admitted its first COVID-19 patient on March 26, 2020, just 10 days after its president and CEO, Tom Kleinhanzl, recorded his first video update about the health system’s response to the virus. In the months that followed, the hospital cared for 20 to 30 COVID-19 patients per day — a number that eased in the summer before doubling in the winter. The number of people hospitalized from the virus in Frederick County peaked on Jan. 18 when 72 beds were occupied with COVID-19 patients.
As of March 13 of this year, the hospital had successfully treated and discharged more than 1,000 patients who had been infected with the virus, and Frederick Health administered more than 21,000 vaccine doses, Kleinhanzl wrote in an opinion piece for The Frederick News-Post.
As of Thursday, 68 percent of people 12 and older in the county were fully vaccinated. The seven-day positivity rate was 0.41 percent.
In total, the county has confirmed nearly 20,000 cases of the deadly virus within its borders. More than 300 local people have died from complications due to COVID-19.
Thursday also marked the beginning of the end of the state of emergency in Maryland and Frederick County. All emergency mandates and restrictions that Gov. Larry Hogan had issued during the pandemic were lifted, including the statewide mask mandate. The Frederick County Health Department's building also re-opened.
(1) comment
Wonderful!
Thank you each and every one for your dedication!
