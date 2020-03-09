For the next 90 days, people can use Frederick Health Hospital’s virtual visit feature free of charge.
Dr. Manuel Casiano, the hospital’s chief medical officer, announced at a Monday briefing with County Executive Jan Gardner and others that the hospital would waive the $25 fee associated with the hospital’s telehealth feature.
The hospital’s virtual visit allows people to consult with a Frederick Health Medical Group provider who can help diagnose concerns such as influenza, colds, pinkeye and sinus infections. This also allows people to discuss the new coronavirus disease if they have concerns that they have the disease or its symptoms.
Dr. Julio Menocal, a family medicine physician, also requested from the state of Maryland and the White House that he be allowed to offer virtual visits for Maryland Medicaid and Medicare patients who do not want to leave their homes due to COVID-19 concerns.
These virtual visits are targeted toward non-acute patients, elderly patients and patients with chronic illnesses, according to a news release from Menocal’s practice. Neither Medicaid nor Medicare reimburses the provider or patient for these visits.
“These patients have already expressed resistance to venturing out of their homes to come into our office for a non-emergency visit, during this outbreak,” according to the release.
Patients can contact Menocal’s office by calling 240-215-1138 or emailing JMenocal@PriviaMedicalGroup.com.
For details on Frederick Health Hospital’s virtual visit feature, go to frederickhealth.org.
(1) comment
What exactly is a virtual visit? How can anyone be adequately tested and diagnosed without being sèen by a doctor?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.