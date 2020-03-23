Frederick Health Medical Group has stopped walk-in and imagine services on a temporary basis as part of the health system's COVID-19 response.
The Liberty office, on Thomas Johnson Drive, stopped offering walk-in services on Saturday. Those who need to be seen are instead encouraged to use the virtual visits, which can be found at FrederickHealth.org/virtual-visit. Virtual visits are free, according to a press release from Frederick Health.
The medical group also postponed elective procedures, including routine screening exams such as mammograms. Other postponed exams include screening breast MRIs, DEXA bone density, CT lung screening and CT calcium score.
Postponement does not apply to diagnostic exams or procedures, and patients with symptoms should continue to seek medical treatment from their doctors.
