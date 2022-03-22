Frederick Health is moving its drive-through COVID-19 testing to the Frederick Health Village building as testing volumes and community transmission rates decrease.
Coronavirus testing will still be available at 1 Frederick Health Way from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days per week, according to a Tuesday news release from Frederick Health.
These changes will go into effect next week or around that time. The large white tent that the health system has used to administer tests since June 2020 will be removed, the release said.
To get tested, visitors to Frederick Health Village should enter the building’s south entrance. Staff and signage will instruct visitors on where to go inside the building and where to park. People arriving for scheduled vaccination appointments should also enter the building at its south entrance.
“As our community has continued to see COVID-19 cases trending in the right direction, the decision was made to adjust operations at our testing site and move out of a temporary tent into a permanent, inside location,” said Erika Bishop, the health system’s coronavirus testing site supervisor.
Frederick County’s coronavirus positivity rate stood at 2.75% as of Tuesday. There were six people hospitalized in Frederick Health who had tested positive for the virus, according to the health system’s data dashboard.
Since opening, Frederick Health’s test site has administered more than 223,000 coronavirus tests for Frederick County residents as well as residents from neighboring states and counties, according to the release.
