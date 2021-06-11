Frederick Health was noncommittal this week on whether it’ll require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but a hospital spokeswoman said Friday they will release more information regarding those plans next week.
The news comes after some of Maryland’s largest hospitals and health systems announced earlier this week that their employees would be required to get vaccinated by the fall.
On Wednesday, the Maryland Hospital Association — which advocates for the state’s 60 nonprofit hospitals and health systems — announced that its members had agreed to each set a date after which vaccination against the virus will be a “condition of employment.”
Frederick Health spokeswoman Kelsey Shupe said in a statement that the health care provider supports the association’s action and is working to “meet its intent.” She would not directly answer whether the hospital will require all of its employees to get the vaccine.
“Currently, the percentage of our vaccinated staff exceeds that of the State average, and we look forward to bringing those numbers up even further,” the medical group’s statement read.
Shupe said Frederick Health is expected to finalize its plan and announce it on Wednesday.
As of Friday, 52 percent of Frederick County’s population had been fully vaccinated, according to the county health department. That number was 85.8 percent for residents 65 years and older.
Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said Thursday that the main message to take away from the association’s announcement is that all hospitals in the state want their employees to be vaccinated. Each one can make its own determinations of how to accomplish that goal, he added.
“People who use hospitals expect hospitals to use every possible infection control available,” he said. “They expect workers to wash their hands in between patients and for the environment to be cleaned and disinfected and on and on. This is part of the infection control.”
In May, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said employers would not be violating federal equal employment opportunity laws if they required their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, provided that they make “reasonable accommodations” for employees who don’t get the shot because of a disability, religious beliefs or pregnancy. In its statement, the Maryland Hospital Association said hospitals will comply with all federal and state laws in granting appropriate exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System — the largest hospital network in the state — were the first to publicly set dates when clinical and nonclinical personnel will be required to be vaccinated, according to The Baltimore Sun. Staff at those systems will be required to be vaccinated by the end of the summer. Personnel who remain unvaccinated after Sept. 1 will be required to get tested for the virus weekly at both systems.
Two other health systems — MedStar and Lifebridge Health — told the Sun that they will not be setting dates for their employees until after the vaccines gain full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA issued emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in December and for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in February. Since then, millions of Americans have been vaccinated with very few experiencing severe reactions.
Currently, according to the association’s statement, about 70 percent of all Maryland hospital employees have been fully vaccinated, though Atlas says this percentage varies between hospitals. He said he’s heard numbers at some places as low as 50 percent and as high as 80 percent at others.
In April, the chancellor of the University System of Maryland — which oversees 12 schools in the state — announced that all students, faculty and staff who will be on campus in the fall will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Atlas identified this action as one catalyst for the hospital association’s announcement but noted that it wasn’t the only one.
“Hospitals have, for quite a long time, mandated that their employees have influenza vaccines every year,” he said. “If there is a measure that we can use to protect people’s health and it does not endanger anybody’s health in the process, why would we not take that measure?”
Last month, just more than 100 unvaccinated staff members at a Houston hospital that employs about 25,000 filed a lawsuit against their employer after it implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that the hospital had suspended 178 employees who had not complied with the mandate by Monday’s deadline to be fully vaccinated. The hospital granted medical and religious exemptions to nearly 300 employees and deferrals for pregnancy or other reasons to 332, the Post reported.
Atlas noted that he’s been getting lots of questions about the Houston lawsuit of late. He stressed that it’s just one lawsuit that was filed by a tiny percentage of the hospital’s staff. He also pointed out that the actions that have so far been announced by Maryland hospitals did not call for anyone to be fired if they didn’t get vaccinated.
“We did not take this action lightly. We deliberated upon it very carefully,” he said. “We think that we are, very much, doing the right thing and doing it appropriately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.