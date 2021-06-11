The city of Frederick will open buildings to the public on July 6, with vaccinated people not required to wear masks.
With the city having a 1 percent testing positivity rate and 51 percent of residents fully vaccinated, the city is heading toward returning to pre-pandemic operations in most departments, Mayor Michael O'Connor said Friday.
In-person workshops for the mayor and aldermen will return after July 6, while the Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals will return for in-person meetings in August.
Members of the public, however, won't be able to attend aldermen and other meetings until September.
The city imposed a state of emergency in March 2020, and the mayor and aldermen began meeting virtually in April.
Other boards and commissions will return to meeting in-person in September.
The William R. Talley Recreation Center will also open on July 6 for regular operations, including open gym, basketball and volleyball.
While the city will close off North Market Street from Patrick Street to 3rd Street for pop-up dining on the fourth Saturdays of June, July and August, curbside pickup zones and extended parking in the city's garages to allow for picking up take-out meals will end on July 6.
Despite the changes, the city of Frederick remains under a state of emergency, O'Connor said. All due dates for city bills, permits, licensures and citations remain extended until 30 days after the city's state of emergency ends.
“As the city implements these reopening measures, I want to thank all city employees who have been working hard, both from city facilities and remotely, during the last 16 months,” O'Connor said. “Our goal has always been to ensure the city's essential services continued, and I am proud of the work we have done during this pandemic.”
O'Connor said the phased return of in-person meetings will help the city determine what parts of remote meetings they'd like to keep and which alternative work and telework options they may keep for staff.
As of Friday, Frederick County did not have a set date for when county council, other meetings and general operations will return to fully in-person functioning, according to council chief of staff Ragen Cherney.
The same applies for allowing members of the press and public to attend meetings and workgroups in-person. Cherney said the council is making decisions based on how the county executive's office proceeds.
—Staff writer Jack Hogan contributed to this report.
