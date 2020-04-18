A hospital in Chicago saw rapid results this week in COVID-19 patients given Remdesivir, a drug owned by Gilead Sciences.
The hospital, which is one of many in a trial looking at the effectiveness of treating COVID-19 patients with the former Ebola experimental drug, saw patients with rapid recovery in fever and respiratory symptoms, according to STAT, a health news site.
But while the hospital is in Chicago, both the trial and the drug it is studying have connections to Frederick County.
Remdesivir was created with help from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, which is on Fort Detrick. Gilead Sciences owns Kite Pharma, which is opening a location in Urbana.
And the trial currently looking at Remdesivir is being run by the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research.
The trial is an adaptive randomized control trial, which means patients are either given remdesivir or a placebo, said Dr. Barry Gause, medical director at Frederick National Laboratory.
There are 66 sites in the trial, including ones in Maryland, Gause said. Some of the sites are in Europe and southeast Asia.
Frederick National Laboratory is not providing clinical care in the trial, he said. Instead, the laboratory is providing project management. That includes regulatory supporting and moving agents.
FNL previously provided assistance to the National Cancer Institute and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Gause said. The laboratory, which is the only national laboratory associated with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, had the previous experience and the ability to move quickly, which made them a good laboratory to oversee the remdesivir trial.
The current trial is a phase 2 and phase 3 trial combined, which means the drug had already gone through previous testing. Because it was already tested for Ebola, Gilead Sciences already had early data, such as the drug’s toxicity.
And that previous data allowed the trial to move quickly, more so than is usually seen in drug trials, Gause said.
“It’s not typical,” Gause said. “It certainly is done sometimes. And certainly, I think in this situation, in my opinion, and that’s just my opinion, it would certainly be [the] appropriate way to go.”
The trial first started by recruiting 440 volunteers, a sample size the trial already surpassed, Gause said. It will take at least a month after the last of the first 440 people started the trial before efficacy data is available.
After that, the data will be reviewed by a committee, likely in early May. Then the committee can make a recommendation. What comes next is up to NIAID, Gause said.
It was positive news that the trial was able to come together so quickly, Gause said. He had not seen a trial assembled as quickly as this one. And it may be one of the silver linings of the pandemic. It might show that they can put together large trials in new ways.
“I’m hoping that we will learn enough from these trials that it will begin to short circuit some of the ... ways that we have done things in the past,” Gause said.
