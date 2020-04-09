A Frederick charitable organization donated 27 ventilators this week to New York, one of the hardest hit states in the country during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Neale Brown, president of the Frederick-based AMEDICAusa, Inc., said the machines, which can mean the difference between life and death for those suffering from the potentially severe respiratory effects of the virus, were donated to the charity a year and a half before the outbreak and were supposed to be shipped to hospitals in Guatemala, where AMEDICAusa typically arranges to send donated firefighting vehicles and equipment.
The plan initially included sending the ventilators, which are not currently in use in the Guatemalan health system, along with a training program, but the global pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19 cases cut off supply lines, Brown said.
“When the coronavirus hit, the first thing that happened was all of the humanitarian flights to Guatemala had stopped … and we couldn’t allow [the ventilators] to just sit when we know they are needed elsewhere,” Brown said. “With New York being the greatest need right now, it just made more sense to arrange to have them delivered there.”
An AMEDICAusa board member who is acquainted with a New York state official helped the charity get past the state’s overloaded system in place for receiving donations and the shipment was approved April 3, Brown said. The ventilators, each of which weighs roughly 70 pounds, were taken out of storage over the weekend and loaded into a truck on Monday, Brown said.
At around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Brown left Frederick for a New York state medical equipment depot in Guilderland Center, a hamlet just outside of Albany about 370 miles from Frederick. By 5 p.m. that afternoon, he was already headed back, the ventilators safely in the hands of members of the New York National Guard to be distributed to state hospitals as needed.
Looking back, Brown said he believes the charity made the right choice in crafting the new plan.
“Right now, Guatemala doesn’t have ventilators, so they need, right now, not only ventilators but also the training and personnel to use them … obviously it’s a much different situation in New York,” Brown said Tuesday, speaking on a hands-free device while returning from New York. “We looked at where they would be able to do the most good, given the situation.”
Even better, New York state also agreed to return or replace the 27 machines once they are no longer needed, so AMEDICAusa is still hopeful that their original plan will bear fruit after the current crisis ends, Brown said.
