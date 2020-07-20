After initially postponing one of the summer’s largest events, the Frederick Center announced it has canceled its Frederick Pride parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade, which was originally postponed until Oct. 4, will be canceled for 2020 and the center hopes to have its 10th anniversary of the parade on June 26, 2021, according to a release from the center.
“This decision was not arrived at lightly, and we did all we could in an attempt to hold this event,” the release said. “However, with so much uncertainty, and out of respect to our vendors, entertainers, activists, volunteers, and our entire LGBTQ+ community, we felt it best to cancel the event early.”
The Frederick Center said it realizes the need to feel welcome may be higher than ever, and if residents are struggling and need someone to talk to, they can go to thefrederickcenter.org/links-to-resources/emergency-help.
(2) comments
Darn it! First ColorFest and now Frederick Pride.
Makes you want to take up drinking, huh?
