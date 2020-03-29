One of the largest events of Frederick's summer has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frederick Pride, which was originally scheduled for June 27, will now take place on Oct. 3, according to an announcement from the Frederick Center.
"Given the current situation, The Frederick Center board and Frederick Pride committee felt it was best to listen to recommendations from leading medical professionals while weighing the needs of our LGBTQ+ community," the center announced in a letter to the community.
The center did not know whether the event would be shut down by the city, state or federal governments would shut the event down. But they made the decision earlier rather than later to allow them to secure the use of Carroll Creek as the venue.
October is LGBTQ History Month in the U.S.
