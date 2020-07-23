“Myself and county and city officials expected a full-on overrun. One thing we were wondering [was] if it was in fact publicity… Did we not get the word out enough?”

More information on rental assistance

In order to apply for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, renters must meet income restrictions and other requirements. Those include:

a Frederick County ID

Copy of current lease

Proof of income in the house (paystubs, Unemployment benefits, Bank statements or other documentation)

Proof of COVID-related hardship

Loss of income due to reduction in hours (paystubs)

Letter of delinquency or rental ledger which details amount behind on rent

You do not qualify if:

Your hardship was not caused by COVID

You live in public housing

You get other government assistance, like Section 8 or Housing Choice vouchers

Your eviction notice is still unpaid prior to March 31

For more information on how to apply, visit www.rcehn.org/covid-emergency-rental-assistance. The online portal is open until further notice. Those without Internet access can call 301-631-2670 Ext. 127.