Shelters in Frederick County are making adjustments to keep their residents and visitors safe while continuing to serve the community.
At the Frederick Rescue Mission, people receiving meals or food are now allowed in three at a time, and not before they receive a pump of hand sanitizer at the door.
“We’re trying to make sure those who don’t have anything have something to get by during this time,” said Arnold Farlow, executive director of the Rescue Mission.
The mission has both residential and nonresidential programs. These include Faith House, a residential facility for women and children experiencing homelessness, residential recovery programs for men experiencing homelessness and chemical addiction, a food distribution program, a meal program that provides breakfast and lunch, and a clothing program.
But changes have been made in the wake of COVID-19. People receiving meals or getting food from the Food Distribution Center are allowed in only three at a time, the clothing program has been shut down and recovery classes are implementing social distancing, or physical distancing, as Farlow clarified.
“We believe in physical distancing. We don’t believe in social distancing,” he said. “We want to remain socially connected but physically distant.”
Meals are also made to go, and at the Food Distribution Center, one person wearing gloves puts food in containers so the number of people who touch the food is limited.
The Day Center, a joint effort by the Salvation Army of Frederick County and the Frederick Rescue Mission where people could spend time between meals, also temporarily suspended services on March 13.
Farlow noted that the mission is following directives and guidance from Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland Health Department and President Donald Trump.
He said they’re committed to continuing to serve the community, but it’s harder to do when fewer people can gather, eat together and talk, for example.
“We like interacting with those people and finding out what services they need,” Farlow said.
He said the mission already has protocols in place in case a resident does come down with COVID-19, including an isolation area.
“So far everybody’s been understanding,” he said. “Everybody’s worked together. ... Those who serve and those who are being served. It’s been give and take on this.”
Adjustments also have to be made for shelter programs offered by the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.
“Right now there is a community-wide coordination effort going to address the needs of the homeless here in Frederick,” said Nick Brown, director of the Religious Coalition. “What we are finding is that while there are emergency management measures in place for the whole county, the homeless population has not been accounted for, at least in relation to the COVID-19 virus.”
Specifically, Brown talked about recommendations that people self-quarantine if they believe they’re sick, and self-isolate if they test positive, measures that are difficult for open-air shelters like the Religious Coalition Emergency Shelter, meaning there are no individual rooms for people.
“That is in direct conflict with the social distancing requirements that have come down,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot we can do.”
Brown said that the shelters have “upgraded the disinfection process.”
People are being asked to scrub in and scrub out. Brown said there was a shortage of protective gear such as gloves and masks.
However, on Thursday some progress was made when community partners provided some of the equipment needed.
The shortage could be felt at shelters across the county, and Brown said shelter staff are on the front lines of the virus.
“That’s a huge need” for protective gear, he said.
On Friday, Brown also said that about half a dozen places in the community have offered to help house people who are experiencing homelessness.
The coalition is also working with the Frederick Community Action Agency to find a location where people experiencing homelessness can go if they test positive for COVID-19 so that they’re not bringing germs back to the facility.
“Change is rapid,” Brown said, speaking about expectations for the future. “... Because this, again, is unprecedented, the infrastructure does not exist to deal with it. We are laying the track down as the train is coming down it.”
Brown said that other shelter providers in the area are experiencing similar problems, but noted that many of them have individual rooms versus open-air sites, which eliminates at least one problem.
“We’re all sharing information as it comes up,” he said. “Everybody’s very responsive and available.”
Janet Jones, acting director and assistant director of medical services at the Frederick Community Action Agency, shared a similar sentiment and said FCAA has taken precautions as well.
At the FCAA shelter, people do have dorm rooms but share common spaces such as kitchens.
Jones said more hand sanitizer stations are available for residents and social distancing is being implemented as much as possible. The health center remains open with regular hours, but routine appointments are being rescheduled and people are being encouraged to call for things like prescription refills.
“Anyone who wants to reschedule can certainly give us a call and we will do that,” she added.
The soup kitchen remains open, but the 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. meals are takeout only. Hand sanitizer stations are available at both the entrance and exit.
The food bank has reduced hours slightly and started giving out food at the loading docks so people do not have to wait outside the building. The amount of information people need to provide has also been reduced to help wait times. They have also reduced face-to-face interaction.
Jones said providing food and shelter services is a matter of health and safety.
“And we need to make sure we’re providing some basic services and meeting some basic needs,” she said.
