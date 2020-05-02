On Thursday evening, the Frederick News-Post moderated a town with county leaders in the government, health and business communities. The 90-minute "Frederick Together Town Hall" wasn't enough to get all of our reader questions answered. So, over the next several days, each panelist on the town hall is answering more questions from our readers.
Our first Q&A session is with County Executive Jan Gardner.
Q: How can we encourage more outdoor activities given the recent reports on UV lights positive impact of destroying the Coronavirus? Especially in more remote parts of Maryland.
Gardner: County parks remain open for people to use to walk, bike or hike. People are encouraged to visit a park near their home to get some exercise and enjoy the better weather. Play equipment and other areas remain closed to protect public health. Expanding outdoor reaction options is part of the Governor’s Phase I plan for the Roadmap to Recovery. Note: While high levels of UV light kill virus, there is no evidence that sunlight kills the coronavirus.
Q: In what ways will Frederick emerge stronger from this experience? In what ways will we struggle to recover?
Gardner: Frederick County is a caring community and we have witnessed that throughout this health crisis as people volunteer to sew face masks and gowns for healthcare workers, volunteer to deliver food to those who need it, and neighbors help their neighbors who may be isolated and alone. We have learned to stay connected through technology and this will likely continue into the future.
There is new appreciation for our essential workers in our grocery stores, delivery services, and bus drivers. We appreciate our nurses, doctors, cleaning staff and others who are on the front line of the pandemic. We recognize the critical role these workers play in our community and appreciate the health risk they have made for us.
Frederick County had a thriving economy before the pandemic and many industries will recover quickly. We will need to actively support our tourism and hospitality industry, our restaurants, brew pubs, and our small downtown retailers to make sure they recover. Shop local.
Q: The federal government has provided most of the response to stabilize incomes and businesses. Is there a role for local governments to help their economies? If so, what is it?
Frederick County economic development staff and workforce services have been helping our businesses and workers to access help provided through federal and state programs. Gardner: We are also developing programs to support our small businesses and our farmers with CARE funding coming to the county. Stay tuned for details, which will be coming soon.
Q: The COVID 19 pandemic has gutted the travel and hospitality industries. Given that these industries will likely not return until a vaccine is developed, how can the city and county continue to pursue the Downtown Hotel project? Shouldn't it be put on hold or scrapped at this point?
Gardner: Right now, all our time and energy is focused on protecting public health and ensuring the safety of people in our community. The Downtown Hotel Project is on a pause. Since this is a City lead project, Mayor O’Connor may be able to add more information.
Q: How will Frederick County and the health department make the decision to begin reopening? Will the county follow the governor’s orders, or could it extend business closures or implement stricter guidelines if we see a surge?
Gardner: County leaders have a weekly call with the Governor to discuss many topics associated with the response to the pandemic. I expect local governments as well as businesses will have input into the state plans to re-open. The Governor has laid out a three phase plan as part of the Roadmap to Recovery. At this time, I expect to follow statewide guidelines.
The "Frederick Together Town Hall" can still be watched on the Frederick County, MD Facebook page, or on Fredericknewspost.com.
