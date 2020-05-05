On the evening of April 30, The Frederick News-Post moderated a town hall with county leaders in the government, health and business communities. The 90-minute “Frederick Together Town Hall” wasn’t enough to get all of our reader questions answered. So, this week, each panelist on the town hall will answer additional questions from our readers.
Our first Q&A sessions were with County Executive Jan Gardner and Mayor Michael O’Connor. Today, we direct questions to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon.
Q: The federal government has provided most of the response to stabilize incomes and businesses. Is there a role for local governments to help their economies?
Weldon: Credit is due to Mayor O’ Connor for the micro-grant program he initiated early on through the Department of Economic Development. By acting really quickly after the shutdown, the city had checks in the hands of several small businesses in the city within days of the shutdown. That was a really noteworthy response. Generally though, it’s much harder for county and municipal governments to do grants to businesses. As a rule, their budget margins are much tighter, unlike their state and federal counterparts. They can, and should, offer taxpayers and rate-payers more flexibility with utility payments, fines, fees and other forms of payment obligations in times like these.
Q: How long will it take for most businesses to recover from the effects of the pandemic? Will we ever fully recover?
Weldon: I wish I had something other than intuition to rely on here, but I feel like we’re looking at longer, slower recovery than President Trump predicts. He talks about a sharp “V-shaped” recovery, where I see a slower “U-shaped” event. Especially the longer this whole thing lasts. Every single day the sheltering is extended, more local small businesses find themselves squeezed to cover costs than cannot be offset by consumer spending.
Q: How effective have state and federal efforts to provide relief for small business owners been in the recent weeks, and what needs to change?
Weldon: The initial rollout of several of these programs actually exacerbated the problem of uncertainty and a lack of confidence. The Small Business Administration loan and grant programs were hastily designed, dramatically underfunded, and technologically and bureaucratically challenged. Lending institutions were confused about what could and couldn’t be done, borrowers faced delays and more confusion, and yet national political leaders were claiming that they’d done great work to help small business. At the same time, as payment benefits under the unemployment insurance system ballooned to record levels, the systems needed to actually get enrolled were poorly implemented.
I’m not blaming anyone specifically, but just think about the scenario: Small Business owner Joe Smith is forced to close his doors through no fault of his own. He has a handful of store employees to worry about. He tries to apply for these new programs being touted in the news, yet his lender isn’t ready to accept a loan. He doesn’t have the financial resources to “carry” his payroll. He then tries to shift his beloved workers to get the new unemployment benefit, but that system is hamstrung. Through all of this, his cost of inventory, utilities, and lease payments are due. And to top it all off, his kids are home from school, and he and his family are worried about COVID-19. Is it any wonder the level of fear and depression are so rampant?
Q: What do you say to your members, many of them small businesses, that have been forced to closed or severely alter their business, when large department stores like Home Depot, Walmart and Lowe’s remain relatively unaffected?
Weldon: I say that no one should be surprised that government, despite good people just trying to do their best in a confusing time, sometimes do really stupid things. How is it any safer to buy clothing at Walmart or Target than it is The Muse or Velvet Lounge? It just isn’t. Those small downtown merchants could have easily instituted necessary social distancing, just as Walmart has supposedly done. I think someone didn’t use their head on this one. Leaving those big box retailers open, and not just having their grocery departments open (the only “essential” aspect of their business) is a huge FAIL during the pandemic.
Q: Businesses have had to adapt and innovate just to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. What business innovations have you seen that have been most impressive? What types of changes have businesses made do you think might become permanent?
Weldon: Another mixed bag of good and bad here. We’ve learned that a LOT of meetings can be handled in ways other than dragging humans to a single physical location. Zoom, MS Teams, and GoToMeeting all offer collaborative space for folks to work together from multiple locations. We just had our first-ever Virtual Chamber Board of Directors meeting! These questions come from a Virtual Town Hall, a unique method of communication that can be live-streamed, or recorded and played-back at the citizen’s leisure. At the Chamber, we use Slack to share our daily priorities with our team in the morning, then circle back to talk about what we got done at days-end. Face-to-face staff meetings and verbal to-do lists seem archaic now. I also wonder about a staple of the Chamber, our really big networking events. We were known for our 200+ plus person networking events , the Business Card Exchange. How long will it be, if ever, when large groups are comfortable gathering together in one place at the same time? While I’m not a fan of carryout, it has clearly allowed many of our food service businesses to survive this awful experience. Will we see that continue once the veil of shelter is lifted? My focus is now to get us to the point that we CAN reopen, in a way that ensures worker and customer safety and confidence, and restores our employment base and previously unrivaled quality-of-life.
The “Frederick Together Town Hall” can still be watched on the Frederick County, MD Facebook page, or on Fredericknewspost.com.
