On the evening of April 30, The Frederick News-Post moderated a town hall with county leaders in the government, health and business communities. The 90-minute “Frederick Together Town Hall” wasn’t enough to get all of our reader questions answered. So, this week, each panelist on the town hall will answer additional questions from our readers.
Our first Q&A sessions were with County Executive Jan Gardner and Mayor Michael O’Connor and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon. Today, we direct questions to Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl.
Q: How has treatment for patients changed, including the internal flow of patients during this pandemic? Are there any treatment methods the hospital will make permanent, such as an emphasis on telemedicine?
Kleinhanzl: Fundamentally, patient treatment hasn’t changed — we are still caring for all patients who need acute care, whatever their medical problems. However, we have modified many aspects of hospital flow to better care for COVID patients, and we have deferred elective care to maximize resources for COVID care.
At the beginning of the pandemic, we deferred elective surgeries, which freed up both space and staff that could be retrained to care for intensive care unit level patients. Our normal ICU number of beds is 18. We quickly stood up three times that many ICU beds, equipment and staff to prepare for the surge. We also dedicated two step-down medical/surgical units to the care of COVID-19 patients. This allowed us to segregate these patients away from the inpatients without COVID-19. We quickly restricted public access to the hospital by limiting visitors and we are only operating two entrances.
In seven days, we opened the county’s first drive-through COVID-19 testing facility which prevented Emergency Department walk-ins and are now conducting testing within our own lab, which decreased the turn-around time to less than 24 hours. To date, we have conducted tests on one out of every 75 residents in the county. We quickly expanded telehealth visits to providers and have now completed over 7,500 virtual patient visits. These visits can be scheduled at 240-215-6310. We plan to continue the use of this technology into the future.
Q: We are all concerned with the supply of hospital beds and the demand for COVID-19 acute care. Can we see this number published overall, by county?
Kleinhanzl: Frederick Health Hospital was able to quickly stand up additional ICU and medical/surgical beds in preparation for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. Before COVID-19, we had 209 total beds. Thanks to our team’s hard work, we now have 314 total beds available. During this pandemic, we have never exceeded 60% occupancy of these beds, and we maintain a sufficient number of ventilators, PPE, medications and staff to run those extra beds, if necessary. The only state source of utilized bed capacity by hospital or county on a daily basis is managed and run through a State run database named CRISP. It is not publicly available.
Q: What does this mean for the future of Frederick Health Hospital? Do you think you will need to put projects on hold? Have you had to make staff reductions?
Kleinhanzl: Ironically, the largest project we were planning for prior to COVID-19 was an expansion of our Intensive Care Unit, our Cath Labs, and the Emergency Department, units which are in high demand currently. Our pandemic response has allowed us to test how we will manage patient flow during this much needed expansion when it ultimately begins, most likely in the fall of 2020. Through responsible fiscal management of Frederick Health over many years, we have built a strong balance sheet which has provided us a backstop financially while we weather the tremendous economic impact of the pandemic caused by the constriction of services over recent weeks.
From a staffing perspective, we have roughly 250 staff members and providers who have gone through retraining, to serve in areas of greater need within the health system. For those who cannot be redeployed at this point, we’ve provided several flexible voluntary pay options including partial pay and also unpaid leave. We are covering the healthcare benefit costs of any team members currently on unpaid leave, and they continue to accrue paid time off. Approximately 90 people have taken advantage of these flexible pay options at this point, both from our medical group and the hospital. We have had zero terminations or jobs eliminated due to COVID-19. Our staff have been amazingly committed and flexible and we have worked in partnership to protect them both physically and financially while they protect our community.
Q: In what ways did the shelter-in-place order impact patient care at the hospital? Is it important to continue that, or are we at a point where it would be manageable for the health system to reopen schools and businesses? What would have happened if we didn’t respond with the social distancing guidelines?
Kleinhanzl: As a health care employer, the shelter-in-place did not affect our front-line care givers directly; with the exceptions of those with school age children, in which case we worked diligently early on to secure local child care. We also sent many of our non-clinical staff home to work or flex down as patient demand decreased. This allowed us to practice social distancing within the health system.
Regarding the community, the stay-at-home order has done what it set out to accomplish having decreased the spread of COVID-19 and therefore decreased the number of patients presenting to the Emergency Department with symptoms, essentially “flattening the curve”. Had we not taken this approach, all hospitals would have faced a tremendous increase in the demand for care, and it would have potentially overwhelmed some facilities. We have been, and will remain ready, to safely manage any surge we face due to the demand for health care services both now and when businesses and schools re-opens.
Q: Do you have a timeline for when elective procedures might restart? If so, what does that timeline look like or what dictates it?
Kleinhanzl: We have been planning for a safe re-opening of elective surgeries based upon guidance and timelines set forth by state health officials. The focus has been centered around adequate surge capacity including hospital beds and staff, broad-based testing, adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies. As of May 7, 2020, the state has directed that all hospitals may resume elective and non-urgent medical procedures, provided they have adequate PPE, social distancing requirements, screening of staff and patients for symptoms of COVID-19, and enhanced infection control measures.
Regarding Frederick County, we have sufficient surge capacity and Frederick Health has vastly expanded testing. The main challenge we continue to have is securing adequate access to sufficient PPE including gowns, masks, and gloves.
Starting on Monday May 11, 2020, we will carefully and progressively begin to reschedule elective procedures and cases that were deferred due to the pandemic, based upon our ability to meet the requirements above. Our priority is to re-open at a pace that ensures a safe environment and the same high level of care that has always been provided at Frederick Health.
