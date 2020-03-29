A local website design firm launched a t-shirt line to raise money for local restaurants and bars shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Octavo Designs, a web design and marketing firm on Court Street in Frederick, launched the Nom for Good campaign this week. The campaign will sell three different styles of t-shirts to start a COVID-19 “support your local restaurants” fund, which will be distributed to local small bars and restaurants whose operations were interrupted due to coronavirus. The fund aims to provide interim relief for businesses to use how they see fit, and to ensure employees have a place to come back to when the community is safe, according to the Octavo Designs website.
Customers can pick the shirt design they’d like as well as the restaurant or bar they’d like the money to go to. Octavo is donating 100 percent of proceeds minus the cost of the shirts themselves.
The shirts cost $25, and can be found at 8vodesigns.com/nom-for-good.
(1) comment
Two are quasi religious and one is quasi vulgar. No thanks.
