The National Museum of Civil War Medicine decided to close its doors before it was required to do so. Executive Director David Price knew with a ban on travel and more people wary to leave their house, it wouldn’t be worth it to stay open.
But since March 17, when the museum closed its doors, it’s been working on an initiative to take the museum virtual. They had already been working on enhancing their online presence to help bring more people into the museum. But they expected their plan to take two years to execute.
Now, they had to do it in two weeks, and without the payoff of the increased in-museum traffic they had originally anticipated.
“So we took a real hard analytical look at what resources we had online and discovered that we had a lot of work to do and a lot of work to do fast,” Price said. “Because we also knew that schools would soon be closed and teachers would be hungry for ... lesson plans for them to teach remotely.”
Price and his staff got to work making lesson plans and online programs that would work within the Frederick County Public Schools and Maryland Schools requirements. What would usually take at least six months to get approved by FCPS instead got approved within a singular week. They’ve already released 10 lesson plans and are planning on releasing more.
Additionally, the museum transitioned its in-person talks and lectures to online interviews on Facebook Live. They first moved all the upcoming ones they had planned, and then started looking for writers, historians and educators who they could bring on the program.
Many of the videos have already garnered a few thousand views.
Price said the most popular programming so far are the talks that address the relevance of the Civil War to the coronavirus pandemic. While he understands Frederick may not have directly felt the pressure of a worldwide pandemic before, he said the Civil War has many parallels to what is happening today.
“If you look at the battle of Antietam, the city of Frederick had to prepare for 10,000 patients overnight,” Price said. “The way the city responded and the residents responded was to care for those people, to convert buildings into hospitals and to figure out a way to care for them.”
The videos are streamed on Facebook Live and then stay on the museum’s Facebook page. Eventually they’re uploaded to YouTube as well.
Price found process of turning a tourist attraction to a virtual experience has been fascinating, and that he thinks it’ll help the museum in both the short and long term.
“It’s just forced us to kind of become museum 2.0 or something,” Price said.
The museum managed to secure a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program to help keep them afloat, and have also started to look at local loans and stipends. But Price is also worried about what happens after they’re allowed to reopen their doors.
Social distancing is probably going to be in practice long after stay-at-home orders have been lifted and businesses have been opened. A museum relies on visitors — and last year the museum saw 25,000 from all over the world.
“I anticipate we’re going to be lucky to get half of those,” Price said.
Tour buses and field trips are two of the biggest draws for the museum, and Price is greatly concerend that many tour bus companies won’t survive the pandemic. And while field trips will be reinstated at some point, he has no idea when that will be.
Laura Lott, the president and chief executive of the American Alliance of Museums, stated in a New York Times article that one third of museums could close permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many museums were already struggling, and any extra stress could push them over the edge.
Price is determined to not be one of them.
He plans on marketing the museum more to Frederick’s “backyard,” instead of marketing throughout all of Pennsylvania and all throughout Virginia. After being stuck inside for months, Price expects many Frederick County residents to be looking for something to do, and the museum would be a great option.
“The good news is that more people are going to know about us and think about coming to us, the bad news is the ones that will make the trip are the ones going to be a short car drive away,” Price said.
In the future, he might implement a guided tour only policy, so the staff can manage distancing between guests. He plans to adjust in any way he can.
Until then, he hopes people can find some respite in history and learning at home.
“If you learn from history, there’s hope in history,” he said. “You gotta learn from it.”
(1) comment
I visited this museum probably 15 years ago & I was super impressed. Now that I am a Frederick resident I should probably go back. I totally support the mission of the museum.
Welcome to the discussion.
